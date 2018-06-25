PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Latest on the funeral for an unarmed black teen fatally shot by a police officer in Pennsylvania as he fled a traffic stop (all times local):

11:55 a.m.

Some of the cars in the funeral procession for a black teen killed as he fled a traffic stop in Pennsylvania carried signs reading "Justice for Antwon" or "#SayHisName."

It was the only outward sign of protest Monday as a funeral was held for 17-year-old Antwon Rose at a school in the district he attended near Pittsburgh.

Street demonstrations have been held daily since the Tuesday shooting but protesters said they would hold off Monday.

Antwon was killed by a white police officer in East Pittsburgh seconds after he bolted from a car stopped as part of a shooting investigation.

His mother told ABC News the officer "murdered my son in cold blood."

The officer has declined comment, and his attorney didn't return a call Monday seeking his comment.

10 a.m.

Funeral services are being held for a black teenager shot and killed by a white police officer when he fled a traffic stop in Pennsylvania last week.

Hundreds of mourners are expected to attend the Monday service for Antwon Rose Jr. at the Woodland Hills Intermediate School in Swissvale.

The 17-year-old was killed Tuesday after police in East Pittsburgh stopped a car officials say matched a vehicle wanted in a shooting in a nearby town. The shooting remains under investigation. No charges have been filed.

The case is among several across the country in recent years that have ignited a national debate over race and policing.

Antwon's shooting has sparked numerous street protests, though no protests are scheduled Monday out of respect for the family. They're expected to resume Tuesday.