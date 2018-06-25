MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on the fatal shooting of a black man by Minneapolis police (all times local):

9:45 a.m.

Authorities say a black man who was killed by Minneapolis police officers over the weekend had been shot multiple times and died as a result of those gunshot wounds.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner ruled Monday that the death of 31-year-old Thurman Blevins Jr. of Minneapolis was a homicide.

Blevins was shot Saturday afternoon in an alley in north Minneapolis.

State investigators say officers responded to at least one report of a man firing a handgun. Investigators say that as officers approached, Blevins ran away with a black and silver gun. Officers ran after him and shot him.

But some people who say they saw the incident unfold said Blevins didn't have a gun.

Authorities say the officers' body-worn cameras recorded the shooting. That video has not been released.

__

7:15 a.m.

Hundreds of people in Minneapolis have been demonstrating after police fatally shot a black man.

City leaders have sought to calm protests over the death of 31-year-old Thurman Blevins Jr.

Mayor Jacob Frey attended a vigil nearing the shooting scene that drew about 250 people Sunday evening. Police Chief Medaria Arradondo appeared at a demonstration where about 300 people assembled earlier in the day at a police precinct.

Both Frey and Arradondo vowed the investigation would be fair and transparent. Police say Blevins was firing a handgun into the air and ground Saturday night when police were called.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating. The agency says Blevins ran from officers while holding a gun, was pursued and shot. Some witnesses say Blevins did not have a gun.