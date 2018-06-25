LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Two firefighters and another person were wounded Monday after a shooting at a Southern California retirement home and a suspect who was believed to be a resident was in custody, officials said.

The shooting happened after firefighters responded to a 3:49 a.m. alarm at an 11-story building in Long Beach south of Los Angeles and found some windows blown out, activated sprinklers, the smell of gas and a fire that they extinguished, authorities said.

Firefighters were searching the building when shots were fired at 4:08 a.m. and the two firefighters were hit, said Long Beach Fire Department spokesman Jake Heflin.

One firefighter was hospitalized in critical condition and the other suffered a non-life-threatening wound, Heflin said. He did not identify them.

Police Sgt. Brad Johnson said the other victim was also hospitalized, but he did not immediately more information about that person.

Johnson said the man believed responsible for the shooting is a resident of the facility and was being questioned.

Long Beach is a major port city with a population of more than 400,000.