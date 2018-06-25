BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO's chief says he expect the leaders of the military alliance will decide at a summit next month to officially launch membership talks with Macedonia.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Monday that "I expect and I hope that NATO leaders at the summit will decide to start accession talks."

U.S. President Donald Trump and his NATO counterparts will meet in Brussels on July 11-12.

The news comes after Greece and Macedonia agreed to end a decades-long dispute over the latter's name. It will be renamed North Macedonia.

Greece had long insisted on the name change, arguing that its northern neighbor's name implies claims on a northern Greek province also called Macedonia, and on ancient Greek heritage.