World Cup digest moves separately

CAR--F1-FRENCH GP

LE CASTELLET, France — Lewis Hamilton starts the French Grand Prix from pole position ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas and Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel. Vettel leads Hamilton by one point atop the Formula One standings. By Joseph Wilson. UPCOMING: 130 words, photos by 1610 GMT, 600 words by 1800 GMT.

TEN--QUEEN'S CLUB

LONDON — Novak Djokovic looks to win his first title in almost a year as he faces top-seeded Marin Cilic in the final at Queen's Club. UPCOMING: 400 words, photos. By 1700 GMT.

TEN--BIRMINGHAM CLASSIC

BIRMINGHAM, England — Defending champion Petra Kvitova will play Magdalena Rybarikova in the Birmingham Classic final. UPCOMING: 300 words.

GLF--TRAVELERS CHAMPIONSHIP

CROMWELL, Connecitcut — Paul Casey takes a four-stroke lead into the final round of the Travelers Championship. By Pat Eaton-Robb. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos.

GLF--PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

MADISON, Wisconsin — Esteban Toledo takes a one-stroke lead over defending champion Fred Couples, David Toms, Kent Jones and Billy Mayfair into the final round of the American Family Insurance Championship. UPCOMING: 400 words. By 0000 GMT.

GLF--LPGA TOUR

Australia's Minjee Lee and Japan's Nasa Hataoka are tied atop the leaderboard entering the final round of the LPGA Tour's NW Arkansas Championship on Sunday. By Kurt Voigt.

RGU--NEW ZEALAND-REFEREES

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Contentious refereeing decisions once again dominated the headlines after two of Saturday's rugby tests in the southern hemisphere, prompting Australia coach Michael Cheika to invite one of the officials to a post-match press conference to explain his calls. SENT: 570 words.

CAR--NASCAR-SONOMA

SONOMA, California — Defending champion Kevin Harvick starts sixth and Northern California's own Kyle Larson is on the pole at Sonoma Raceway. The 11-turn track is one of just three road courses on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule, and this race hasn't had a back-to-back winner since 2000. By Greg Beacham. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Starts 1915 GMT.

HKN--DRAFT-WINNERS AND LOSERS

DALLAS — Having no picks in the first three rounds made it look as though it would be a quiet, boring and ineffective weekend for the Calgary Flames. Instead, they became one of the biggest winners at the NHL draft by acquiring 23-year-old forward Elias Lindholm and 21-year-old defenseman Noah Hanifin in a five-player trade with Carolina on Saturday. By Stephen Whyno. SENT: 611 words, photos.

ALSO:

— TEN--EASTBOURNE INTERNATIONAL — Collins, Pavlyuchenkova through to 2nd round in Eastbourne. SENT: 114 words.

— RGL--AUSTRALIA-STATE OF ORIGIN — New South Wales tops Queensland 18-14 in 2nd State of Origin. SENT: 132 words.

