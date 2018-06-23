Police are crediting a Michigan family's dog for leading them to a lost toddler after the young child went missing for several hours earlier in the week.

Dominic Peake told the Detroit Free Press he was thrown into a panic after realising his 2-year-old had escaped from the Paw Paw family home early Wednesday morning.

Peake said he called the Van Buren County Police Department after searching the property and the surrounding cornfields, woods and swamps, managing only to find his small son's sippy cup, The Daily Mail reports.

Princeton and his saviour Apollo the dog. Photo / Myhia Perez

"First thing I thought was he's face down in some water," Peake said. "I thought I was never going to see him again."

The boy's mother, Myhia Perez, said discovering her son had gone missing was terrifying. "I about died," she said.

After responding to the scene, police said they quickly discovered paw prints leading to a wooded area near the house.

Sheriff Daniel Abbott said the family's dog, a pit-boxer named Apollo, may have saved Princeton Peake's life by sticking by his side and leaving behind the vital clues that led to their rescue.

"Without those dog tracks, without being able to track him for a half a mile in a muddy field, we wouldn't have had a good direction of travel of where that boy went," Abbott said.

Police estimate Princeton had gone missing for at least three to four hours.

Medical emergency units said that Princeton was discovered without a diaper but in overall good health, and treated him for a few minor scratches and irritating bug bites.

Abbott said as a token of appreciation, the Van Buren County Police Department delivered dog food and treats to Apollo on Friday.

"I owe it to my dog, because if my son was alone who knows what could have happened," Peake said.

As a precaution, two shiny new locks adorned the family's front door Friday, out of Princeton's reach.