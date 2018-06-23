KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Prominent Malaysian politican Anwar Ibrahim has been taken to the hospital after complaining of back and shoulder pain.

Fahmi Fadzil, a spokesman for Anwar's People's Justice Party, says the 70-year-old was being treated late Saturday following a trip to Turkey. He says his condition is listed as stable.

Anwar is expected to take over as prime minister at some point from former rival Mahathir Mohamad, who returned to power in a stunning election victory last month.

Anwar was convicted of sodomy in 2015 in a case he said was politically motivated. He was pardoned and released from custody following the election.