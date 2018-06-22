FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Former U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro is seizing on the outcry over family separation at the border as he explores a 2020 presidential run, telling delegates at a Texas Democrats convention in Fort Worth that the issue underscores "what the stakes are."

Castro spoke at the convention on Friday after earlier in the week he was refused entry to a children's detention facility in McAllen, Texas, along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Castro last year launched a political action committee to help Democrats take control of the U.S. House and gain seats in state legislatures.

He visited New Hampshire and was scheduled to travel to Iowa this weekend, but canceled his plans so that he could attend a rally outside a refugee tent city on the border Sunday.