ADA, Minn. (AP) — A transcript shows a Minnesota man urged his girlfriend to shoot him for a videotaped stunt that ended in his death.

The Norman County prosecutor Friday released the transcript and portions of the video 22-year-old Pedro Ruiz III took with his girlfriend, Monalisa Perez, last year.

Ruiz shows off the .50-caliber Desert Eagle handgun he wanted Perez to fire at him as he held a hardcover encyclopedia against his chest.

According to the transcript, Perez pleads with her boyfriend "I can't do it, babe. I'm so scared." Ruiz tells her, "As long as you hit the book, you'll be fine. Come on."

The bullet went through the book, killing Ruiz.

Perez, of Redfield, South Dakota, was sentenced earlier this year to 180 days in jail for second-degree manslaughter.