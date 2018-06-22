CHICAGO (AP) — A 29-year-old Chicago woman has been charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of her 4-year-old son two years ago.


The Chicago Tribune reports Friday that the charge was filed this week against Alyssa Garcia. She was charged in 2016 with concealment of a death after firefighters found Manuel Aguilar's partially burned body in the basement of a home.

The boy was also malnourished. A prosecutor told a judge Manuel was so small that investigators initially believed they had found a 9-month-old baby. Authorities have said the child had been kept in a back room of his family's home that reeked of feces and urine.

Five of his siblings were later placed in protective custody.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Garcia is jailed and faces a July 11 hearing.