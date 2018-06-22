BOSTON (AP) — A 175-foot cruise ship with more than 300 passengers that briefly lost power and drifted into several moored sailboats on Boston Harbor, sending one man scrambling for safety, has been cleared to resume operations.

WFXT-TV reported Friday that the Coast Guard cleared the Odyssey after a sea trial.

No injuries and no significant damage were reported when the vessel struck six sailboats Thursday.

Video taken by passengers shows Vernon Fritch, an instructor with the Boston Harbor Sailing Club, hopping from one small sailboat to another to avoid the oncoming ship.

He says he was not scared, but "startled" when he saw the larger vessel bearing down on him.

A spokesman for the Odyssey says the ship "experienced a brief loss of throttle control" when departing from the dock.