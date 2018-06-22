McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — A bikini-clad black teenager who was shoved to the ground by a white Texas police officer has settled a federal lawsuit against him and the city of McKinney for almost $150,000.

The legal guardian of then-15-year-old Dajerria Becton filed a $5 million lawsuit following the June 2015 incident that was captured on cellphone video.

The lawsuit alleged negligence, false arrest, assault and excessive force by then-Cpl. Eric Casebolt, who was among several officers responding to reports of a disturbance at the party. Casebolt later resigned.

Court documents show the settlement approved May 24 provides Becton with $148,850 and six others on the lawsuit each receive $6,000.

Advertisement

Casebolt and the city deny wrongdoing, but say the settlement avoids the uncertainty and cost of a lawsuit.