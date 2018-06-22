MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican electoral court has ruled to invalidate the candidacies of 15 men who registered as transgender to avoid a gender quota in local races in the southern state of Oaxaca.

The electoral court validated two other candidacies Thursday, saying they had consistently registered as transgender whereas the others had apparently changed their self-reported gender assignation at some point.

A traditional Oaxacan transgender community known as muxes (MOO-shays) dates back centuries to pre-Hispanic times.

Oaxaca requires gender parity — equal numbers of male and female candidates — in local races.