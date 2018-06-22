WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is letting bygones be bygones as he endorses embattled Alabama Republican Rep. Martha Roby for re-election.

Trump tweeted on Friday: "Congresswoman Martha Roby of Alabama has been a consistent and reliable vote for our Make America Great Again Agenda."

Roby had publicly withdrawn her endorsement of Trump in the final days of the 2016 election after the release of the infamous "Access Hollywood" tape. Roby had said that the tape made Trump "unacceptable" as a candidate for president.

Roby was forced earlier this month into a runoff with Democrat-turned-Republican Bobby Bright. Bright, a former congressman, has embraced the president and charged Roby with being insufficiently supportive of Trump.

Advertisement

Trump is rejecting Bright as "a recent Nancy Pelosi voting Democrat" ahead of the July 17 runoff.