BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — A controversial businessman linked to a slain investigative journalist in Slovakia has been detained in a separate case of forgery against a broadcaster.

Slovak police say Marian Kocner was charged with forgery and unauthorized money and securities manufacturing, together with former Economy Minister Pavol Rusko.

A court should rule later this week on the request of the state prosecution that the two remain in custody.

Kocner has claimed tens of millions of euros (dollars) from Markiza TV, where Rusko was a director before it was taken over by Central European Media Enterprises. The claim is based on promissory notes that Markiza says are fake.

Kocner last year threatened Jan Kuciak, who was slain with his fiancee in February. The reporter filed a complaint with police then but alleged they failed to act.