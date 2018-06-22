Radical cleric Aman Abdurrahman has been sentenced to death by an Indonesian court for ordering Isis-affiliated militants to carry out attacks including the January 2016 suicide bombing at a Starbucks in Jakarta.

Abdurrahman, who police and prosecutors say is a key ideologue for Isis (Islamic State) militants in the world's largest Muslim nation, kneeled and kissed the floor as the panel of five judges announced the sentence.

Fears of attacks have been elevated in Indonesia after suicide bombings in the country's second-largest city, Surabaya, last month that were carried out by families including their young children. Police say the leader of those bombers was part of the network of militants inspired by Abdurrahman.

- AP