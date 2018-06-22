Chloe Trump, the 4-year-old daughter of Donald Trump Jr., is the latest member of the Trump family to be threatened via Twitter.

Pat Dussault, a Canadian TV writer, wrote, "Don't worry, we're coming for Chloe, too" the social media website.

Threats have been more and more visible against the kids in the Trump family as President Donald Trump deals with a firestorm about migrant children that has engulfed his administration, the Daily Mail reports.

The Canadian TV writer Pat Dussault tweeted the threat and later deleted his account.

Donald Trump Jr.'s four-year-old daughter Chloe was threatened. Photo / Instagram

The since-deleted tweet from Dussault has been captured by screen grabs and the Secret Service have reportedly been informed of the post, Yahoo! News reports.

Advertisement

The threat to President Trump's grandchild follows a threat actor Peter Fonda made against 12-year-old Barron Trump, the president's youngest child.

The actor tweeted that Americans upset with the White House's separation of illegal-immigrant families "should rip Barron Trump from his mother's arms and put him in a cage with paedophiles."

Donald Trump embraces his son Barron Trump. Photo / Getty Images

The Secret Service was notified and Fonda later apologised.

It was another actor who highlighted the threat to Chloe.

Actor James Woods used his twitter account to bring attention to the risk to young Chloe.

"This is exactly the kind of violence that has been inspired by Peter Fonda's tweet," Woods wrote. He included the screenshot of Dussault's tweet.

Dussault apologised via Twitter, but his account has been deactivated and it's no longer accessible.

Meanwhile, people continue to push for Sony Pictures Classics to bar Fonda's upcoming film from being released.

"I tweeted something highly inappropriate and vulgar about the president and his family in response to the devastating images I was seeing on television," Fonda wrote in his apology.

President Donald Trump with his granddaughter Chloe.

Chloe Trump is four years old. Photo / Instagram

"Like many Americans, I am very impassioned and distraught over the situation with children separated from their families at the border, but I went way too far. It was wrong and I should not have done it. I immediately regretted it and sincerely apologise to the family for what I said and any hurt my words have caused."

Trump counsellor Kellyanne Conway had a two-word reaction to Fonda's tweets: "Beyond. Chilling." Donald Trump Jr. "liked" her tweet.

Don Jr. tweeted multiple times about Fonda's threat to his little brother.

"As an FYI @SonyPictures has a movie with him dropping in a few days. I wonder if they will apply the same rules to @iamfonda that they did to @therealroseanne. I have a strange suspicion that they wont do anything. Please RT, we deserve an answer!" he wrote.

As an FYI @SonyPictures has a movie with him dropping in a few days. I wonder if they will apply the same rules to @iamfonda that they did to @therealroseanne. I have a strange suspicion that they wont do anything. Please RT, we deserve an answer! https://t.co/j38NnlJKn7 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 20, 2018

A spokesman for Sony Pictures Classics, referring to the indie feature Boundaries which is set to open Friday, said: "Peter Fonda's comments are abhorrent, reckless and dangerous, and we condemn them completely. It is important to note that Mr. Fonda plays a very minor role in the film.

"To pull or alter this film at this point would unfairly penalise the filmmaker Shana Feste's accomplishment, the many actors, crew members and other creative talent that worked hard on the project. We plan to open the film as scheduled this weekend, in a limited release of five theatres."

Fonda ducked inside his Pacific Palisades, California, home and stayed silent when DailyMail.com approached him on Wednesday.