Well that's one way to sweeten a deal!

Donald Trump threw Starburst candies to Angela Merkel during the G7 summit as the German Chancellor pressured him to sign a joint statement.

Trump initially resisted signing the statement but later agreed, pulling the candies from his suit pocket and saying: 'Here, Angela. Don't say I never give you anything', the Daily Mail reports.

According to Ian Bremmer, president of Eurasia Group who spoke to CBS about the 'Starburst outburst', the moment happened shortly after THAT image of the G7 leaders surrounding a clearly upset Trump was taken.

WATCH: @IanBremmer describes exchange between Chancellor Merkel and Pres. Trump at #G7 summit: "He stood up, he put his hand in his pocket... and he took two Starbursts candies out, threw them on the table and said to Merkel, 'Here, Angela. Don't say I never give you anything.'" pic.twitter.com/LfTWerxsNK — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) June 20, 2018

The President later changed his mind a second time, ordering his advisers not to sign the communique during an angry Twitter outburst.

In the same volley of tweets he also railed against Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who had been one of the first to join Merkel in pressuring him to sign.

The statement spoke about a 'commitment to rules-based international order'.

Trump had reportedly not wanted to attend the summit but was persuaded to go at the last minute by his advisers.

He showed up late, left early, rowed with other members over trade and readmitting Russia, and pulled his translation earpiece out while French President Emmanuel Macron - with whom he has a friendly relationship - was in the middle of a speech.

Trump has since slapped steep trade tariffs on steel an aluminium coming from Canada and Europe, with reciprocal tariffs from Europe due to take effect this week.

Trudeau has also earned himself a place on Trump's attack list and has been bashed several times by the President during his recent speeches.

On Thursday that earned Trump a rebuke as Trudeau waded into the row over family separations at the US border, calling them 'wrong' and 'unacceptable'.

Trump has since signed an executive order reversing the policy under pressure from wife Melania and daughter Ivanka.