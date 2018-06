A magnitude 6.1 earthquake has struck off the coast of the Vanuatu capital Port Vila.

The United States Geological Survey reports the earthquake struck at 9.13am (NZ time) 33km west-southwest of Port Vila, at a depth of 22km.

6.1 earthquake, 33km WSW of Port-Vila, Vanuatu. 2018-06-22 08:13:32 at epicenter (39m ago, depth 22km). https://t.co/zm7KBIFrvh — Earthquakes Tsunamis (@NewEarthquake) June 21, 2018

Pretty pretty scary though... Was my first earthquake and think i'll remember it for a longlong time !! #Vanuatu #earthquake https://t.co/IxPVy114dH — Inès de Lambilly (@ines_dlby) June 21, 2018

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre has not issued a tsunami warning.