US First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight yesterday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parents.

The green, hooded military jacket from Zara, which retails for £29 ($56) had the words written graffiti-style on the back.

When asked what message the first lady's jacket intends to send, spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said: "It's a jacket. There was no hidden message. After today's important visit to Texas, I hope the media isn't going to choose to focus on her wardrobe. "

Grisham underscored that message in a tweet with the hashtags #SheCares and #ItsJustAJacket.

Trump changed into a pale yellow jacket before the plane landed in McAllen, Texas, for a visit to the Upbring New Hope Children's Center, which houses 55 migrant children.

First lady Melania Trum changed jacket before joining boarder patrol agents on the tarmac for a photograph at McAllen Miller International Airport in Texas. Photo / AP
As many noted on social media, the cheap, youthful jacket sharply contrasts with the first lady's typically bold, foreign-flavored wardrobe. In public appearances, the first lady has worn designs by Dolce & Gabbana, Del Pozo, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy and Valentino, often with daringly high Christian Louboutin heels.

- AP

