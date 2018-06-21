DALLAS (AP) — Officials in far South Texas were using helicopters Thursday to rescue residents from flooded areas where rains have fallen all week.

Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Johnny Hernandez said that residents were being rescued by land and air Thursday in the Mission area, along the border with Mexico. First lady Melania Trump arrived in nearby McAllen as she made an unannounced visit to a facility housing migrant children.

Streets in far South Texas were flooding and authorities were distributing sandbags to residents.

Thunderstorms that have moved across Texas this week have also brought heavy rains to areas that less than a year ago were hit by flooding from Hurricane Harvey, including the Corpus Christi area and the Beaumont-Port Arthur area, east of Houston.

National Weather Service meteorologist Tim Speece said the rain was expected to continue Thursday in far South Texas before moving out by Friday.

Some other parts of the U.S. were also experiencing heavy rains and flooding.

In Montana, creeks and rivers were funneling water from weekend rains along the Rocky Mountain Front downstream toward the Missouri River. Water was above flood stage and still rising Thursday morning where the Smith River runs into the Missouri River about 10 miles (16 kilometers) southwest of Great Falls.

Flooding in Minnesota and South Dakota caused some road closures, including the brief shutdown of Interstate 90 in Minnesota. The Argus Leader in South Dakota reported that a woman was rescued when her pickup became stranded in floodwaters east of Sioux Falls.

In northwest Iowa, several roads were inundated and basements swamped by heavy rain and Iowa Highway 60 flooded over in the Ashton area, forcing traffic to detour.

In western Pennsylvania, residents and business owners were cleaning up after a storm dumped nearly 4 inches (10 centimeters) of rain, killing at least one person and prompting scores of evacuations as powerful floodwaters carried off cars and damaged buildings.

Forecasters say much of the central and southeast U.S. will be at risk of severe storms as the weekend approaches. The national Storm Prediction Center said two regions will be at most risk of strong to severe thunderstorms Friday. They include an area that encompasses parts of western Oklahoma, western Kansas and eastern Colorado. Also Friday, storms could be severe in the Deep South.

Lozano contributed to this report from Houston.