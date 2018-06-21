US President Donald Trump has copped widespread criticism after his administration's policy separated immigrant families crossing the US border, and Time magazine has wasted no time in lambasting the US President.

The magazine released a cover image of it's July 2 issue, which features Trump looming over a sobbing child, who is the subject of a now-iconic photograph taken by Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer John Moore.

TIME’s new cover: A reckoning after Trump's border separation policy: What kind of country are we? https://t.co/U4Uf8bffoR pic.twitter.com/sBCMdHuPGc — TIME (@TIME) June 21, 2018

"Welcome to America," the cover reads.

Moore told the magazine he had to "stop and take deep breaths" after capturing the image of a 2-year-old Honduran girl crying for her mother, who was being detained at the border in Texas.

The Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy has resulted in many people being taken into custody immediately after crossing the border. Children cannot follow their family members or guardians into custody, so US guidelines mandate that those children be separated — often from their parents.

After global condemnation, Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order reversing the policy after repeatedly saying they couldn't change it.

Despite the about face, the order had no solution for the 2300 children who are reportedly still being detained or shipped around the country without their parents who crossed the border with them.