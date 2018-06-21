LOS ANGELES (AP) — George Clooney, this is your life.

The American Film Institute hosted a star-studded gala earlier this month to honor the Oscar-winner's achievements as an actor, director and activist. The evening kicked off with a video message from former President Barack Obama, and featured speeches from Julianna Margulies reflecting on their days together on "ER," Bill Murray recounting pranks on the set of "Monuments Men" and Miley Cyrus performing a song from "O Brother, Where Art Thou?"

At the heart of the evening was family, with Clooney's father introducing the actor and offering him a toast. Clooney shared some tender moments with his wife, Amal, who spoke about Clooney's passion to help others.

Clooney appeared to tear up listening to his wife's speech.

TNT airs the gala on Thursday at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific.