AMSTERDAM (AP) — Dutch authorities have arrested two men suspected of preparing an extremist attack.

The prosecutor's office said in a statement Thursday that they acted on a tip from the Dutch security services and charged the two with "preparing a terrorist crime and participating in a terrorist organization."

It did not elaborate on the potential target.

It said the two men are 22 and 27 and that phones and USB sticks were confiscated. No weapons or explosives were found.

A third person who was illegally in the country also was detained.