WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will host Jordan's King Abdullah II at the White House next week.

The White House said Thursday that Abdullah and Queen Rania would visit on Monday. The statement said the allies will discuss "terrorism, the threat from Iran and the crisis in Syria, and working towards a lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians."

Trump's senior adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, recently met with Abdullah as part of a Middle East trip to lay the groundwork for an expected Israeli-Palestinian peace plan.

U.S. officials have said their plan is near completion and could be released this summer. But it faces resistance from the Palestinians, who have cut off ties since Trump recognized contested Jerusalem as Israel's capital and moved the U.S. Embassy in Israel to the holy city.