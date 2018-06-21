BANJUL, Gambia (AP) — Gambia's police say the national police inspector general has resigned after two civilians were shot dead this week during a demonstration against sand mining.

Police spokesman David Kujabi has announced Landing Kinteh's resignation.

Human rights groups have pressured President Adama Barrow to hold accountable those who ordered police to "shoot and kill," saying the excessive force brought up painful memories of the previous government.

Police have said they arrested five officers and six civilians. An investigation has been opened into Monday's shooting in Faraba Banta, about 50 kilometers (31 miles) south of the capital, Banjul.

Rights groups say Gambia's government under Barrow must show its ability to conduct credible investigations. Barrow took office in early 2017 after longtime President Yahya Jammeh, whose government faced widespread allegations of abuse, stepped down.