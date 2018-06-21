RANGELEY, Maine (AP) — The Australian developer who's buying Maine's Saddleback Mountain ski resort has been arrested after a raid on his offices in his home country.

Australian news media report that Sebastian Monsour has been charged Thursday with investment fraud.

Monsour is CEO of the Majella Group, which is in the process of buying Saddleback.

The Rangeley ski resort has been closed for several seasons. Owners Bill and Irene Berry had announced a year ago that they were selling to Majella Group.

Advertisement

Monsour, who was held without bail, promised to make the mountain the "premier ski resort" in North America and to restore 300 seasonal jobs. It's unclear if Monsour has an attorney. A message left with his company's U.S. offices was not immediately returned.