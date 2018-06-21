BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq's Supreme Court has endorsed a manual recount of all ballots from last month's national elections but rejected the invalidation of ballots from abroad and from voters displaced by the conflict with the Islamic State.

The court ruling on Thursday concerned a law passed by parliament after widespread allegations of fraud. The court endorsed parliament's demand that judges take over the Independent Elections Commission in order to supervise the recount.

No date has been specified for the recount, and it's not clear whether it would change the outcome of the vote. No single bloc won a majority, and negotiations are already underway to form a new government. The talks could drag on for months.