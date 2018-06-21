Hours after reversing himself to end the forced separations of migrant families, US President Donald Trump returned to the warm embrace of his supporters.

"We're going to keep families together and the border is going to be just as tough as it's been," Trump told a cheering crowd in Duluth, Minnesota. "Democrats put illegal immigrants before they put American citizens."

He leaned hard into his self-appointed role as champion of the working class and defender of traditional American values, but also mocked the idea that his opponents were always called "the elite."

"The elite! Why are they elite? I have a much better apartment than they do. I'm smarter than they are. I'm richer than they are. I became president and they didn't."

Advertisement

Die-hard Trump supporters remained steadfast even as outrage fired up Democrats and other Republicans. They said they believed Trump when he falsely claimed he had no choice but to enforce an existing law. The end justified the means. And it was the fault of Congress rather than Trump.

Niurka Lopez, 54, of Michigan, said Trump wants to "protect us from people that want to hurt us". Cincinnati resident Andrew Pappas, 53, said Trump's decision to separate children got Congress talking about immigration reform.

Richard Klabechek, 65, of Oak Grove, Minnesota, said he was unmoved by the audio of crying children, saying it was "the media playing the heartstrings of the public". He added: "I think Trump takes issues on in his own direct way, but it doesn't fit the politically correct narrative of the media or the Democrats".

John Trandem, 42, of North Dakota, backed all of Trump's border decisions. "He's not a monster as he's being framed by the media and by the left. He recognises that it's a very challenging issue ... Nobody wants to see parents and children separated, but ... the blame should be [on] people who broke the law."

Terry Welch, 43, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, said he blames Congress and its GOP leadership for not reforming immigration laws, though he admits he doesn't like Trump as a person. "It's a terrible situation," he said of the distraught children. "I think everybody believes that."