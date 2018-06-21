COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A now-dead doctor accused of sexual misconduct by former student athletes at Ohio State University once said he acted as a team physician elsewhere.

But most of the universities he listed as former employers won't say if they're reviewing either potential connections or whether concerns were raised about him.

A resume and other Ohio State personnel files reviewed by The Associated Press indicate Richard Strauss researched, taught or practiced medicine at Harvard, Rutgers, and the universities of Pennsylvania, Washington and Hawaii.

When contacted by the AP, most of those schools would say or knew little about any ties to him or whether they were reviewing his work and affiliations.

A spokesman for Ohio State wouldn't comment on whether it has contacted those schools about Strauss, who killed himself in 2005.