NEW YORK (AP) — ABC News is apologizing for a graphic that incorrectly said that former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort had pleaded guilty to five charges of manslaughter.

The graphic aired Wednesday during live coverage of President Trump's meeting with congressional leaders, where it was announced he would sign an executive order ending the practice of splitting up families being prosecuted for illegally crossing the border.

ABC said it is investigating to find out how such a graphic was in its system and how it was allowed to get on the air.

The network said it apologized to its viewers and Manafort.

"There simply is no excuse for this sort of mistake," the network said.

Trump pointed out the mistake on his Twitter account, linking to a picture of himself that ran on ABC above the faulty chyron.

"Look what Fake ABC News put out," Trump wrote. "I guess they had it prepared from the 13 Angry Democrats leading the Witch Hunt!"