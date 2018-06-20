MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico City prosecutors say four people are dead and 25 arrested after a series of shootings apparently related to drug dealing.

Police responding to reports of drug deals found two people dead on the city's south side. Police chased the suspects and came under fire from gunmen on motorcycles. They reported killing kill two of the assailants and wounding another.

Five guns, one car and 16 motorcycles were seized at the scene.

This comes two days after pieces of the dismembered bodies of two men were found scattered on a major street in the capital.

Mexico City had largely been spared the grisly drug cartel violence affecting other parts of Mexico.