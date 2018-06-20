PARIS (AP) — Europol says armed jihadis plotted or carried out more attacks in Europe last year than in 2016, with a total of 33 attacks either planned or executed.

A report the law enforcement agency issued Wednesday said 10 plots were realized in 2017, most of them committed by homegrown European extremists who had never traveled abroad.

Knives were the primary weapons used in attacks and the majority was blamed on the Islamic State group even as it lost territory in Iraq and Syria.

IS is releasing far less new propaganda after years of relying upon it to draw thousands of Europeans to join its cause. The Europol report said the group's prior online recruitment materials are being recycled or redistributed in other formats.