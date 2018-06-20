CAIRO (AP) — A new report says airstrikes have killed at least 242 civilians in Libya since the 2011 uprising that toppled and later killed dictator Moammar Gaddafi.

Airwars, a London-based watchdog group, and New America, a Washington-based think tank, say they have documented more than 2,000 airstrikes reportedly conducted between September 2012 and June 2018 in Libya.

The report says the airstrikes killed at least 242 civilians and as many as 392, and wounded 324.

It says at least four countries including the United States, France, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, and two local militaries, have carried out airstrikes in Libya since the end of the NATO intervention in 2011.

Advertisement

Libya descended into chaos following the 2011 civil war and is now split between rival governments and militias.