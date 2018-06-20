JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's military says its warplanes have struck some 25 Hamas positions in Gaza after Palestinian militants fired dozens of rockets and mortars at southern communities.

Hamas is the Islamic militant group that rules Gaza.

The military said about 45 rockets and mortars were fired at Israel early Wednesday. It said seven were intercepted by the Iron Dome defense system and at least three fell prematurely, landing inside Gaza.

Some rockets exploded inside Israel damaging property. However, No casualties were reported in Israel or Gaza.

Channel 10 TV showed footage of Israeli houses and cars peppered with shrapnel.

Israel said jets hit about 25 Hamas targets in response.

Fawzi Barhoum, a spokesman for Hamas, praised the attacks on Israel but did not take responsibility for them.