OCEANPORT, N.J. (AP) — Sports betting is bringing new business to a New Jersey casino and a horse racing track.

The Borgata casino in Atlantic City and Monmouth Park racetrack in Oceanport, near the Jersey shore, are the only two outlets offering sports betting in the state since it became legal last Thursday.

While neither would say how much they've taken in on sports bets, both say they're pleased with the extra business sports betting has generated in its first week.

New Jersey won a U.S. Supreme Court case last month that cleared the way for all 50 states to offer sports betting if they desire.

The next New Jersey outlet to offer it is likely to be Atlantic City's Ocean Resort Casino, which opens on June 28.