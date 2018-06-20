The lawyer acting for the families of two of the Dreamworld disaster's victims has told the inquest they did not hold ride operator Peter Nemeth responsible.

Barrister Steven Whybrow, acting for Kate Goodchild's and Luke Dorsett's families, made the reassurance before beginning his cross-examination of the ride operators, the Gold Coast Bulletin reports.

"They don't hold you in the least bit responsible for what happened on that day," Whybrow said.

Shayne Goodchild, right, father of two of the four adults killed on the ride at Dreamworld Dave Turner partner of one of the victims. Photo / AP

He told Nemeth the families had asked him to make their feelings clear.

Nemeth said in the months since the Thunder River Rapids Ride tragedy that Dreamworld have never levelled any criticism at him.

Whybrow also asked whether Nemeth was aware of an incident in April 2016 where a passenger fell into the water after "skylarking" on the log ride.

In that instance, ride operators on duty did not know about the incident until the log craft the passenger had fallen from had arrived at the end of the ride.

Another log vessel went over the man while he was still in the water.

Following that incident, Nemet, in his role as safety officer, had recommended more CCTV cameras be installed to help ride operators view all parts of the ride.

But Nemeth said he was not involved in any briefings on the incident despite being qualified to operate the ride.

"No, I don't recall the operators being involved. It was the management above. It wasn't my level," he said.

The inquest was earlier told Nemeth was not warned about the possibility that rafts could flip in his training to operate the Thunder River Rapids Ride.

Nemeth has resumed the stand on the third day of the inquest into the disaster which took the lives of Kate Goodchild, Luke Dorsett, Roozbeh Araghi and Cindy Low.

Clockwise from top left: Roozi Araghi, Luke Dorsett, Cindy Low and Kate Goodchild were killed on the Dreamworld ride.

Under cross-examination, by barrister for Cindy Low's family Matthew Hickey, Nemeth said he had not been warned about the possibility of rafts flipping.

"Was one of those a known problems (you were trained in) that rafts might tip," Hickey asked.

"Rafts might tip. No. Definitely not. I cannot recall that no," Nemeth replied.

The revelation comes after the inquest was told on Monday a raft had flipped during a dry run of the ride before opening in January 2001.

Nemeth told Hickey he could not recall what potential ride or guests incidents he was trained in because his training "was a while ago".

Documents presented to the inquest also showed the ride's first aid kit had not been fully stocked from October 18 to the day of the tragedy.

"According to the paper work that's what it indicates … It was usually the number of band aids the indicated the first aid kits was not stocked," Nemeth said.

"That was a common occurrence that the first aid kit didn't have the right number of band aids."

Rescue personnel stand by the Thunder River Rapids ride at Dreamworld on the Gold Coast, Australia. Photo / AP

Hickey also took Nemeth through a long list of more than 20 tasks Nemeth had to perform in less than a minute as the main ride operator.

The list included helping children on the raft, checking CCTV cameras to ensure rafts were not stuck or passengers had fallen in the water, loading the ride and monitoring the queue.

Nemeth agreed that it was impossible for a single person to do all the tasks in less than a minute.

"Nemeth, wouldn't it have made sense in doing that very difficult job by being provided another level 3 ride operator rather than a level 2 operator," Hickey asked.

"Yes it would have made it easier," Nemeth replied.