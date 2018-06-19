WASHINGTON (AP) — The battle-hardened Army commander nominated to take over U.S. military operations in Afghanistan warns Congress that if America leaves the fight too rapidly, there is a risk Islamic State militants could merge with al-Qaida and plan attacks against the U.S.

Lt. Gen. Scott Miller, a former Army Delta commando who heads U.S. Joint Special Operations Command, tells the Senate Armed Services Committee that, if confirmed, he'll reassess the troop numbers in Afghanistan to see if the force size is right.

He says any abrupt U.S. withdrawal could trigger consequences similar to what happened in Iraq in 2015. Three years after the U.S. withdrew troops from Iraq, the Iraqi military collapsed and many forces ran or surrendered to the Islamic State group as it seized territory across the country.