A "minor explosion" has been reported at a London undergound station.

Police were called to reports of the small blast at Southgate Tube station, which has caused long delays on the Piccadilly line. ITV reported that British Transport Police say the incident is not believed to be terror-related.

It's understood no one is seriously injured, although witnesses on social media claimed to have seen one person leave the station on a stretcher. A small number of people have been treated at the scene.

Officers continue to deal with what they are calling a "suspicious package", with sniffer dogs searching within a cordoned off area outside on the street.

Members of the public have told how police urged them to keep clear from the affected area, the Daily Telegraph reports.

In a tweet, the Metropolitan Police said: "Met officers are dealing with a suspicious package at #Southgate tube station. Cordons are in place and officers remain at the scene. We will update with more info as we get it."

They added later: "Officers remain at #Southgate tube station. Enquires are ongoing to establish the cause of a reported minor explosion at 19:03 hours. We are not aware of any serious injury."

There were reports on social media that residents living nearby were being turfed out of buildings as officers continue to assess the level of threat.

The British Transport Police said a small number of people were treated at the scene following the "minor explosion".

British Transport Police say the incident at Southgate tube station is not believed to be terror-related https://t.co/0G5GiXEeKm pic.twitter.com/D5tKV1qNti — ITV News (@itvnews) June 19, 2018



A spokesman said: "We remain at Southgate Tube station in London following a reported minor explosion. A small number of people have been treated at the scene by London Ambulance. No serious injuries reported and enquiries continue."

The Piccadilly Line said on Twitter the station was closed due to a "fire alert".

City worker Darren Yarlett, 36, told the Evening Standard: "The police moved us on, but they said there was an explosion in the station.

"There must be around 50 or 60 police, an ambulance, fire arms and dog units."