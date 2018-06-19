WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Congress and immigration (all times local):

10:36 a.m.

President Donald Trump says "we must always arrest people coming into our Country illegally."

In a series of Twitter posts Tuesday, Trump contends Democrats don't care about crime in the U.S. and "want illegal immigrants, no matter how bad they may be, to pour into and infest our Country, like MS-13." He claims Democrats "can't win on their terrible policies, so they view them as potential voters!"

Trump planned to discuss immigration legislation later Tuesday with House Republican lawmakers at the Capitol.

The administration is under pressure to reverse an immigration enforcement policy that has led to the separation of nearly 2,000 migrant children from their families in recent weeks.

Trump says Congress has the "best opportunity" it's ever had to "change the ridiculous and obsolete laws on immigration."

____

10:18 a.m.

One of President Donald Trump's top allies in Congress says he's introducing stand-alone legislation to stop family separations at the border — in case House Republicans' broader immigration bills fail this week.

Rep. Mark Meadows, a leader of the conservative Freedom Caucus, says his bill "becomes a backup proposal."

The North Carolina Republican's legislation is expected to take a similar approach as the family-separation provisions in the House Republican bills. They loosen existing procedures that limit the amount of time minors can remain in custody, which would allow them stay with their parents rather than face separation. Critics complain it would open the door to long detentions for kids.

GOP leaders were not immediately familiar with Meadows' effort and it was unclear how closely he was working with the administration or House Republicans on the alternative.

____

9:55 a.m.

Republican Rep. Bob Goodlatte of Virginia says lawmakers "need to do everything we can" to make sure children can stay with parents who cross the border illegally.

Goodlatte is chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and a key player on immigration legislation before the House this week. He said in an interview Tuesday on CNN that he has no objections to keeping migrant families together.

He says he is backing the two House immigration bills that are set to come up for a vote. Goodlatte authored one of the measures, which is favored by conservatives.

A rival, compromise GOP immigration measure includes language curbing the separation of immigrant children from parents when they are detained. Lawmakers also hope to add that language to a more conservative measure.

If neither bill can pass, Goodlatte says he will take a look at a simpler, short-term bill sponsored by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, that would keep families together.

___

12:55 a.m.

President Donald Trump and House Republicans are set for a crucial meeting as lawmakers push to end the policy of separating children from their parents at the southern border.

Members of both parties are decrying the administration's "zero tolerance" approach to migrant detention. Many of them are demanding that the administration act to keep families together.

Legislation in the House could end the family separations, but it appears unlikely to pass. Senators say they may soon work on a bill of their own.

The Trump administration says the family separations are required under the law and can only be ended by Congress. Democrats say Trump is refusing to take responsibility for his own policy.