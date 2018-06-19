ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A convicted Greek far-left terrorist serving multiple life terms for a string of assassinations has temporarily walked free after being granted a two-day furlough, the third since late last year.

Dimitris Koufodinas, 61, was met by a small group of friends and sympathizers on Tuesday, as he exited the top-security Korydallos prison in Athens. He must appear daily at his local police station.

Koufodinas had held a two-week hunger strike to press for his furlough, after it was delayed for procedural reasons. Anarchists launched a series of vandalism attacks and protests backing his demand.

Koufodinas has admitted to membership of the November 17 terrorist group, Greece's deadliest, which killed 23 western diplomats and Greeks between 1975 and 2000.

The U.S. embassy in Athens issued a statement Tuesday deploring his furlough.