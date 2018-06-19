MIAMI (AP) — A convicted Colombian drug kingpin has been sentenced to 31 years in prison.



The Miami Herald reports that U.S. District Judge Donald Graham sentenced 48-year-old Henry De Jesus Lopez Londono on Monday for a drug-trafficking conspiracy charge. The same judge had previously rejected a plea deal that included 17 years behind bars. Lopez Londono could have received a life sentence.

Lopez Londono once headed one of Colombia's cartels before going undercover to inform on Mexican kingpin "El Chapo" and other major traffickers. Officials say he was involved in the smuggling of some 60,000 kilograms of cocaine between 2007 and 2012.

Lopez Londono was extradited to Miami in 2016 after his arrest in Argentina.

