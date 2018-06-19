Oprah Winfrey never confirmed she would run for president in 2020, but on Monday she slammed the Trump Administration's policy of separating migrant children from their families.

The billionaire media mogul took to Twitter to criticise the controversial policy, sharing "Babies torn from their parents. Can't stand it! Will be watching Gayle King and her colleagues LiVE from Texas."

Her comments were met with mixed reactions, according to the Daily Mail.



Can’t stand it! Will be watching@GayleKing and her colleaques LiVE from Texas. @CBSThisMorning 7am — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) June 18, 2018

The President's supporters lashed out at Oprah, while others urged her to either run against him in the presidential election, or do something more with her platform to help the children caught in the middle of the widely criticised policy.

Trump has previously said he would relish having Oprah as his 2020 opponent.

"Hope Oprah runs so she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others!" he tweeted in February.

Just watched a very insecure Oprah Winfrey, who at one point I knew very well, interview a panel of people on 60 Minutes. The questions were biased and slanted, the facts incorrect. Hope Oprah runs so she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2018

One fan of Oprah's demanded she take action.

Christy Strum tweeted at the 64-year-old, "You're one of the few people in this country with the power to mobilize & demand answers. Don't WATCH Gayle. Get out, get on the phone, get your famous friends together to DO SOMETHING. We can't watch this happen, we must ACT. You have power - please use it!"

While another Twitter user, hoping, but doubting to see Oprah's name on the presidential ballot, shared to Twitter:

President Donald Trump has previously said he hopes Oprah Winfrey will run for president in 2020 so that she can be "discredited just like all of the others". Photo / AP

"Oprah 2020!? ...although you won't do it because you know you would win ... but it wouldn't be fair to inherit the task of really making America great again..."

Meanwhile, also on Monday, the President's wife weighed in on her husband's administration's policy over handling of the children of immigrants.

Her spokeswoman said Mrs Trump believes "we need to be a country that follows all laws", but also one "that governs with heart".

"Mrs Trump hates to see children separated from their families and hopes both sides of the aisle can finally come together to achieve successful immigration reform," spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said.