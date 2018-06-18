Michigan woman arrested after 3 kids left in hot minivan outside Meijer store https://t.co/sZ3We63gMT — MLive (@MLive) June 18, 2018



A 37-year-old Michigan woman has been arrested after three girls — ages 6, 3 and 2 — were left in a locked minivan on what would become the hottest day so far this year.

The woman was shopping in Clinton Township when police were called at about 9 am local time. The van's front windows were opened slightly.

The National Weather Service says the temperature was about 25C at the time. It reached 35.5C in the Detroit area.

Clinton Township police Captain Richard Maierle tells the Detroit News the 6-year-old girl was "sweating profusely" when officers coaxed her into unlocking a door.

Security video showed the woman was in the store about 25 minutes. She is mother to two of the children and aunt to the third.

She was released yesterday on bail.

