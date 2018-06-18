World Cup digest moves separately

TOP STORIES:

CRI--WEST INDIES-SRI LANKA

GROS ISLET, St. Lucia — Rain forces a dramatic second test in St. Lucia to end in a draw for the West Indies and Sri Lanka. The home side spends most of the fifth day in survival mode after being set 296 to win in three sessions. Shai Hope, Kraigg Brathwaite and captain Jason Holder all suffer painful body blows from deliveries. SENT: 490 words.

Advertisement

ON GOLF: MAJOR KOEPKA

SOUTHAMPTON, New York — Brooks Koepka has as many majors as Greg Norman and as many US PGA Tour victories as Pat Perez. Koepka belongs in the conversation of elite players in his generation by winning his second U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills, a test that asked an entirely different set of questions than the U.S. Open he won last year at Erin Hills. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 860 words, photos.

TEN--BIRMINGHAM CLASSIC

BIRMINGHAM, England — Recent No. 1 Karolina Pliskova has left spectators puzzling yet again why her powerful game has never translated to grass-court glory while she loses in the first round of the Wimbledon warmup at Birmingham. SENT: 460 words, photos.

— Also:

— TEN--QUEEN'S CLUB — Cilic, Wawrinka making winning starts. SENT: 240 words, photos.

— TEN--GERRY WEBER OPEN — Thiem, Bautista Agut, Nishikori all progress. SENT: 110 words, photos.

Other stories:

— ATH--SEMENYA — Semenya going to CAS to fight controversial new rules. By Tony Jimenez. SENT: 350 words, photo.

— HKN--CAPITALS-TROTZ — Trotz resigns as coach of Stanley Cup-winning Capitals. By Stephen Whyno. SENT: 670 words, photos.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports(at)ap.org