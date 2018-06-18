OTTAWA, Ill. (AP) — Authorities have identified a Canadian skydiver who struck the ground and was killed southwest of Chicago after his parachute apparently became tangled.

LaSalle County Undersheriff Mike Renner told The Associated Press on Monday that the skydiver who died Friday was 68-year-old Reginald Hurlbut, of Kamloops, British Columbia. He says Hurlbut's parachute opened but appeared to get tangled as it deployed and he couldn't get control of it.

Hurlbut landed in a bean field near Ottawa, about 80 miles (128 kilometers) southwest of Chicago. He was pronounced dead at the scene.