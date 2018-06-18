NEW YORK (AP) — Bail has been revoked for the promoter of a failed music festival on a Bahamian island, with a judge calling him a flight risk and nonviolent danger to the community now that he faces new charges.

Sentencing for 26-year-old Billy McFarland was postponed from Thursday until late next month. Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald says he can begin serving his sentence since it will include some jail time anyway.

McFarland was imprisoned last week when he was charged in a new fraud case a prosecutor said has similarities to the one which led him to plead guilty in March.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristy Greenberg says a delay in sentencing will allow court officers who prepared a pre-sentence report to review new allegations and decide whether McFarland lied to them.