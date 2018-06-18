Swedish police say several people have been injured after shots were fired in Sweden's third-largest city Monday.

Swedish news agency TT said the incident happened in Malmö just after 8pm and quoted the city's police department saying "there is no reason for the public to worry".

Malmö police said five men were wounded.

Tabloid Aftonbladet quoted witnesses saying they heard what sounded like 15 to 20 shots. Witness Jonatan Burhoff told the newspaper he saw wounded people being carried to private cars that drove off "as fast as possible".

Advertisement

Police said security at a hospital was stepped up after the gunfire was reported. The statement said officers had information that "one person had been taken to hospital in a private car".

Suburban feuds between criminal gangs fighting over territory have taken place in major Swedish cities in recent years.

#BREAKING: Shooting in #Malmo in Sweden, man fires automatic weapon at crowd celebrating win of Swedish national team pic.twitter.com/CBXrOAWGjw — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) June 18, 2018

Aftonbladet said the shootings took place next to a police station so officers were on the scene immediately.

There were no immediate details on the conditions of the injured men.

Pictures from the scene of the shooting show armed officers as well as a large paramedic presence.

Malmö is located in the south west of Sweden and is the first port of entry for those travelling across the Oresund Bridge from Denmark.

- AP