JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's internal security agency has accused a former government minister of spying for archenemy Iran.

The Shin Bet says Gonen Segev was arrested upon arrival in Israel last month on suspicion of "committing offenses of assisting the enemy in war and spying against the State of Israel."

It says in a Monday statement that Segev was "recruited and acted as an agent on behalf of Iranian intelligence." It said Segev gave Iran information about the "energy market and security sites in Israel."

An indictment was filed against him last week

Segev, who served as energy minister under Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin in the mid-1990s, was arrested in 2004 for attempting to smuggle 32,000 illegal Ecstasy tablets from the Netherlands to Israel using an expired diplomatic passport, and served prison time.