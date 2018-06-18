MOSCOW (AP) — A Kremlin spokesman says the Russian government is relieved that nobody died in a weekend taxi crash in Moscow that injured two Mexican soccer fans and six other pedestrians.

A taxi veered onto the sidewalk near Red Square on Saturday, striking pedestrians. The man identified as the taxi driver later told interrogators that he hadn't slept for 20 hours and accelerated accidentally.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Monday that "we breathed a sigh of relief" upon learning that there were no fatalities. He wished the injured a speedy recovery.

City authorities identified the driver as a 28-year-old man from Kyrgyzstan.

Advertisement

Russia is hosting the World Cup in Moscow and 10 other cities.